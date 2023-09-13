Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:

Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) : This company which is involved in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or nonexistent, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.5% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water’s shares gained 42.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Virco Manufacturing (VIRC - Free Report) : This company which designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.3% over the last 60 days.

Virco Manufacturing’s shares gained 22.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ITT (ITT - Free Report) : This company which is a global multi-industry leader in high-technology engineering and manufacturing projects, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

ITT's shares gained 15.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

