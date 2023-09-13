See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
ITT Inc. (ITT) - free report >>
Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
ITT Inc. (ITT) - free report >>
Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:
Consolidated Water (CWCO - Free Report) : This company which is involved in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or nonexistent, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.5% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price and Consensus
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote
Consolidated Water’s shares gained 42.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Price
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. price | Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Quote
Virco Manufacturing (VIRC - Free Report) : This company which designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.3% over the last 60 days.
Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price and Consensus
Virco Manufacturing Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote
Virco Manufacturing’s shares gained 22.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Virco Manufacturing Corporation Price
Virco Manufacturing Corporation price | Virco Manufacturing Corporation Quote
ITT (ITT - Free Report) : This company which is a global multi-industry leader in high-technology engineering and manufacturing projects, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
ITT Inc. Price and Consensus
ITT Inc. price-consensus-chart | ITT Inc. Quote
ITT's shares gained 15.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ITT Inc. Price
ITT Inc. price | ITT Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.