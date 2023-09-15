We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Swire Pacific (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong's leading listed company with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions (FISI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Dole (DOLE - Free Report) : This company which is a producer of fresh bananas and pineapples, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 day.
Associated British Foods (ASBFY - Free Report) : This company which is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) : This company which offers a full suite of products used in the logic synthesis and functional verification phases of chip design, including a broad array of reusable design building blocks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.