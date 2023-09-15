Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Swire Pacific (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong's leading listed company with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swire Pacific Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote

Financial Institutions (FISI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

Dole (DOLE - Free Report) : This company which is a producer of fresh bananas and pineapples, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 day.

Dole PLC Price and Consensus

Dole PLC Price and Consensus

Dole PLC price-consensus-chart | Dole PLC Quote

Associated British Foods (ASBFY - Free Report) : This company which is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) : This company which offers a full suite of products used in the logic synthesis and functional verification phases of chip design, including a broad array of reusable design building blocks, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Synopsys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Synopsys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) - free report >>

Dole PLC (DOLE) - free report >>

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) - free report >>

Swire Pacific Ltd. (SWRAY) - free report >>

Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-staples finance transportation