Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 14th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:

Business First Bancshares (BFST - Free Report) : This banking company which provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Business First Bancshares’ shares gained 19.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

