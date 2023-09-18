Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

WestRock Company (WRK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.

WestRock Company Price and Consensus

WestRock Company Price and Consensus

WestRock Company price-consensus-chart | WestRock Company Quote

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR - Free Report) : This company which provides various solutions and services in the fields of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

AptarGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

AptarGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

AptarGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AptarGroup, Inc. Quote

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Byline Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Byline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Byline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Byline Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX - Free Report) : This company which provides semiconductor processing equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus

Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus

Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote

Semantix, Inc. (STIX - Free Report) : This Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Semantix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Semantix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Semantix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Semantix, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) - free report >>

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) - free report >>

WestRock Company (WRK) - free report >>

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) - free report >>

Semantix, Inc. (STIX) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance industrial-products saas