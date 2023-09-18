We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
WestRock Company (WRK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.
AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR - Free Report) : This company which provides various solutions and services in the fields of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Byline Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX - Free Report) : This company which provides semiconductor processing equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Semantix, Inc. (STIX - Free Report) : This Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
