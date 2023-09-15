See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:
Financial Institutions (FISI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.
Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Financial Institutions, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote
Swire Pacific (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong's leading listed company with diversified interests, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus
Swire Pacific Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Swire Pacific Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Swire Pacific Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote
Associated British Foods (ASBFY - Free Report) : This company which is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus
Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Associated British Foods PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Associated British Foods PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Associated British Foods PLC Quote
