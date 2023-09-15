Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:

Financial Institutions (FISI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Swire Pacific (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong's leading listed company with diversified interests, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Associated British Foods (ASBFY - Free Report) : This company which is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Associated British Foods PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

