Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:  

Vipshop (VIPS - Free Report) : This online discount retailer for brands which offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Vipshop Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote

Vipshop has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93 compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vipshop Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Vipshop Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Vipshop Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote

Financial Institutions (FISI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.22 compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Financial Institutions, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) - free report >>

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance