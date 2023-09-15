See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 15th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:
Vipshop (VIPS - Free Report) : This online discount retailer for brands which offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Vipshop has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93 compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Financial Institutions (FISI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.22 compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
