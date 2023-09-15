Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:

Swire Pacific (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong's leading listed companies, with diversified interests, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific’s shares gained 21.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.6%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) : This company which offers a full suite of products used in the logic synthesis and functional verification phases of chip design, including a broad array of reusable design building blocks, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Synopsys’ shares gained 5.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.6%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Financial Institutions (FISI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions’ shares gained 6.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.6%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

