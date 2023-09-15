See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:
Swire Pacific (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong's leading listed companies, with diversified interests, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Swire Pacific’s shares gained 21.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Synopsys (SNPS - Free Report) : This company which offers a full suite of products used in the logic synthesis and functional verification phases of chip design, including a broad array of reusable design building blocks, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Synopsys’ shares gained 5.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Financial Institutions (FISI - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Financial Institutions’ shares gained 6.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
