See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) - free report >>
Dole PLC (DOLE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) - free report >>
Dole PLC (DOLE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18:
WestRock Company (WRK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.
WestRock Company Price and Consensus
WestRock Company price-consensus-chart | WestRock Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
WestRock Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
WestRock Company dividend-yield-ttm | WestRock Company Quote
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX - Free Report) : This company which provides semiconductor processing equipment has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus
Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
Lam Research Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Lam Research Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Lam Research Corporation Quote
Dole plc (DOLE - Free Report) : This company which produces and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Dole PLC Price and Consensus
Dole PLC price-consensus-chart | Dole PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Dole PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Dole PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Dole PLC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.