Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19:

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This industrial equipment manufacturer company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Komatsu Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Komatsu Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Komatsu Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX - Free Report) : This direct-to-consumer company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price and Consensus

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price and Consensus

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C price-consensus-chart | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Dividend Yield (TTM)

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Dividend Yield (TTM)

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C dividend-yield-ttm | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) - free report >>

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary