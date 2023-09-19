See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 19th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19:
GEE Group Inc. (JOB - Free Report) : This professional and industrial staffing and placement services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.
GEE Group has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) : This company which provides infusion and home care management solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.
Option Care has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Splunk Inc. (SPLK - Free Report) : This software and cloud solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.
Splunk has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 11.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
