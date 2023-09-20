Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20:

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) : This frequency and spectrum control products company which provides infusion and home care management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

M-tron has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which involves in e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Sterling has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 2.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

