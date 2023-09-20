Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20:

Wabash National Corporation (WNC - Free Report) : This logistics solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Wabash National Corporation Price and Consensus

Wabash National Corporation Price and Consensus

Wabash National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wabash National Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Wabash National Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Wabash National Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Wabash National Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Wabash National Corporation Quote

Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus

Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus

Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

Lennar Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lennar Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Lennar Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Lennar Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lennar Corporation (LEN) - free report >>

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) - free report >>

Published in

transportation