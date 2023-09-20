See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Lennar Corporation (LEN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Lennar Corporation (LEN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 20th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20:
Wabash National Corporation (WNC - Free Report) : This logistics solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Wabash National Corporation Price and Consensus
Wabash National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wabash National Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Wabash National Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Wabash National Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Wabash National Corporation Quote
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus
Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.
Lennar Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Lennar Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Lennar Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.