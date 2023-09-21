Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are one stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY - Free Report) : This company which provides renewable energy solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 208.3% over the last 60 days.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC Price and Consensus

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC Price and Consensus

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC price-consensus-chart | Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy