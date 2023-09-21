Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 21st

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21:

Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This company which provides supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.99, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

