Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22:
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW - Free Report) : This plush toy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Build-A-Bear’s shares gained 42.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Pioneer’s shares gained 13.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Enviri Corporation (NVRI - Free Report) : This environmental solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Enviri’s shares gained 19.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
