Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22:

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW - Free Report) : This plush toy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Price and Consensus

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Price and Consensus

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Quote

Build-A-Bear’s shares gained 42.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Price

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Price

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. price | Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Quote

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.   

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Price and Consensus

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Price and Consensus

Pioneer Natural Resources Company price-consensus-chart | Pioneer Natural Resources Company Quote

Pioneer’s shares gained 13.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Price

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Price

Pioneer Natural Resources Company price | Pioneer Natural Resources Company Quote

Enviri Corporation (NVRI - Free Report) : This environmental solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Enviri Corporation Price and Consensus

Enviri Corporation Price and Consensus

Enviri Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enviri Corporation Quote

Enviri’s shares gained 19.7% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 12.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Enviri Corporation Price

Enviri Corporation Price

Enviri Corporation price | Enviri Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) - free report >>

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) - free report >>

Enviri Corporation (NVRI) - free report >>

Published in

business-services oil-energy retail