Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stock to Buy for September 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22:

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Price and Consensus

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Price and Consensus

Pioneer Natural Resources Company price-consensus-chart | Pioneer Natural Resources Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company dividend-yield-ttm | Pioneer Natural Resources Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy