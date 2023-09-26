We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK - Free Report) : This company which develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables and related products worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM - Free Report) : This energy integrated company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.
Semantix, Inc. (STIX - Free Report) : This Software as a Service (SaaS) data -platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI - Free Report) : This energy services and solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.
HUYA Inc. (HUYA - Free Report) : This companywhich provides online gaming services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.
