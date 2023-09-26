Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 25th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25:

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetics company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty’s shares gained 32.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

