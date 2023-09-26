Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 25th

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25:

Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This power and energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

Dana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.28, compared with 19.20 for the S&P 500’s. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

