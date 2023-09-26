We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 25th
Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25:
Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This power and energy solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.
Dana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.28, compared with 19.20 for the S&P 500’s. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
