Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetic company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company which is engaged in  exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This company which provides cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Markel Group Inc.(MKL - Free Report) : This company which markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and sells various water safety and flow control products for the water quality, water conservation, water safety, and water flow control markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SM Energy Company (SM) - free report >>

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) - free report >>

Markel Group Inc. (MKL) - free report >>

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) - free report >>

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-discretionary finance oil-energy