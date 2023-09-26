Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September26:

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI - Free Report) : This energy services and solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

TETRA’s shares gained 99.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.     

ING Groep’s shares gained 2.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) : This is a bank holding company for First Internet Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

First Internet Bancorp’s shares gained 11.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


