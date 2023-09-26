See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26:
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 8.6%.
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company which provides investment strategies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.6%, compared with the industry average of 3%.
