Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 26th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26:
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) : This frequency and spectrum control products company which provides infusion and home care management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
M-tron has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which involves in e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
Sterling has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.
Shift4 Payments has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
