We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This property and casualty insurance holding company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote
TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunication company in Brazil which offer mobile cellular service, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This company which pioneered the development of fibre cement technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus
James Hardie Industries PLC. price-consensus-chart | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote
First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company that operates through the internet primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
First Internet Bancorp Price and Consensus
First Internet Bancorp price-consensus-chart | First Internet Bancorp Quote
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT - Free Report) : This non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company that invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and other prolific US basins in partnership with proven operators, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.