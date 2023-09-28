Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This property and casualty insurance holding company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote

TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunication company in Brazil which offer mobile cellular service, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This company which pioneered the development of fibre cement technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus

James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus

James Hardie Industries PLC. price-consensus-chart | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote

First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company that operates through the internet primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

First Internet Bancorp Price and Consensus

First Internet Bancorp Price and Consensus

First Internet Bancorp price-consensus-chart | First Internet Bancorp Quote

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT - Free Report) : This non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company that invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and other prolific US basins in partnership with proven operators, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX) - free report >>

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) - free report >>

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) - free report >>

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) - free report >>

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT) - free report >>

Published in

construction finance oil-energy