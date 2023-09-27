Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27:

SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This business development company  has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.7%, compared with the industry average of 10%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

