See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Matador Resources Company (MTDR) - free report >>
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Matador Resources Company (MTDR) - free report >>
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26:
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
OFS Capital’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetic company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.
e.l.f. Beauty’s shares gained 37.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Matador Resources’ shares gained 17.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.