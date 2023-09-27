Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26:

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

OFS Capital’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetic company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.         

e.l.f. Beauty’s shares gained 37.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Matador Resources’ shares gained 17.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


 


