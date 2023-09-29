Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29:

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared with 2.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Shift4 Payments has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

GEE Group (JOB - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, andhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 100.0% over the last 60 days.

GEE Group has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

