Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Plains Group (PAGP - Free Report) : This company which is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.6% over the last 60 day.
Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR - Free Report) : This company which provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) : This energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.
James Hardie Industries (JHX - Free Report) : This company which pioneered the development of fibre cement technology, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.
Warrior Met Coal (HCC - Free Report) : This company which is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.