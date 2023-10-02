See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:
Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.
Ford Motor (F - Free Report) : This leading automakers which manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) : This diversified global engineering and technology company which offers a wide range of products and services to customers in consumer, commercial and industrial markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.0%.
