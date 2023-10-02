See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:
Ford Motor (F - Free Report) : This leading automakers which manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Ford Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.90 compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Ardmore Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.05 compared with 20.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
SM Energy (SM - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.0 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
