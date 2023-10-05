We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
E.ON (EONGY - Free Report) : This company which is the world's largest investor-owned energy service provider, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
E.ON SE Price and Consensus
E.ON SE price-consensus-chart | E.ON SE Quote
Broadwind Energy (BWEN - Free Report) : This company which is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Broadwind Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Broadwind Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Broadwind Energy, Inc. Quote
PattersonUTI Energy (PTEN - Free Report) : This oilfield services company which has one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Quote
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) : This company which is a distributor of value-added industrial products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 day.
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Quote
LivePerson (LPSN - Free Report) : This company which is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.1% over the last 60 days.
LivePerson, Inc. Price and Consensus
LivePerson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LivePerson, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.