New Strong Buy Stocks for October 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

E.ON (EONGY - Free Report) : This company which is the world's largest investor-owned energy service provider, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Broadwind Energy (BWEN - Free Report) : This company which is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

PattersonUTI Energy (PTEN - Free Report) : This oilfield services company which has one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) : This company which is a distributor of value-added industrial products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 day.

LivePerson (LPSN - Free Report) : This company which is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


