Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 3rd:

Warrior Met Coal (HCC - Free Report) : This company which is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Warrior Met Coal’s shares gained 26.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

USA Compression Partners (USAC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest independent natural gas compression services providers across the United States in terms of fleet horsepower, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

USA Compression Partners’ shares gained 20.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR - Free Report) : This company which provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Inter & Co.’s shares gained 24.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

