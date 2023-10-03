See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 3rd:
Warrior Met Coal (HCC - Free Report) : This company which is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Warrior Met Coal’s shares gained 26.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
USA Compression Partners (USAC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest independent natural gas compression services providers across the United States in terms of fleet horsepower, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
USA Compression Partners’ shares gained 20.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR - Free Report) : This company which provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Inter & Co.’s shares gained 24.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
