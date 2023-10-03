See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) - free report >>
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) - free report >>
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 3rd:
OFS Capital (OFS - Free Report) : This investment company which is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.0% over the last 60 days.
OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.2%, compared with the industry average of 10.3%.
OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
OFS Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
Black Stone Minerals (BSM - Free Report) : This company which is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 8.9%.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
Alexander's (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of 5.0%.
Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens