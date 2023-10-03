Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 3rd:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

American Woodmark (AMWD - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest manufacturers of kitchen and bath cabinets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 4.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

American Woodmark Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

American Woodmark Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

American Woodmark Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) : This energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus

HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus

HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

HF Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

HF Sinclair Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

HF Sinclair Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

HF Sinclair Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) - free report >>

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) - free report >>

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-discretionary oil-energy