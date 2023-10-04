Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:

APA (APA - Free Report) : This leading independent energy company which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

NetEase (NTES - Free Report) : This internet technology company which is engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Range Resources (RRC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and gas properties, primarily in the Appalachian Basin and North Louisiana, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

