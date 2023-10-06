We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bear of the Day: Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)
With very expansive top and bottom line growth expected over the next few years, investors may be wondering why Sun Country Airlines (SNCY - Free Report) stock is down -5% year to date.
The answer to this question lies in the trend of earnings estimate revisions which have largely declined landing Sun Country’s stock a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and the Bear of the Day.
Brief Overview
Founded in 1982, Minnesota-based Sun Country is an air carrier company that provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services primarily in the U.S. and Latin America among other international destinations.
Sun Country’s stock went public in March of 2021 and despite what appears to be very promising growth prospects has now plummeted -58% since its IPO.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Value Trap Concerns
Early investors may undoubtedly have the feeling that Sun Country’s stock is a value trap at the moment. This is because shares of SNCY trade very reasonably at 10X forward earnings with EPS forecasted to skyrocket 252% this year at $1.48 per share compared to $0.42 a share in 2022. Plus, fiscal 2024 earnings are projected to climb another 33% to $1.96 per share.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
However, fiscal 2023 earnings estimates are actually down -20% over the last 60 days with FY24 EPS estimates falling -15%. Unfortunately, this alludes to more short-term weakness ahead and reconfirms why value trap concerns may be valid.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
On the surface, Sun County Airlines stock may look cheap but judging from its performance since going public and the steep decline in earnings estimate revisions it may be wise to be cautious at the moment despite the company’s attractive outlook.