See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) - free report >>
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) - free report >>
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 6th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) : This global shipping company which provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector, crude oil and natural gas liquids, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote
Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB - Free Report) : This company which provides banking services to consumers and businesses, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Price and Consensus
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens