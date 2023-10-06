Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 6th:

Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HF Sinclair (DINO - Free Report) : This energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

