Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9:
XPO, Inc. (XPO - Free Report) : This freight transportation service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
XPO’s shares gained 28.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR - Free Report) : This company which provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Inter & Co’s shares gained 20.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
GeoPark Limited (GPRK - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
GeoPark’s shares gained 1.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
