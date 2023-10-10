Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.32, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure business carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.3% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.52, compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH - Free Report) : This specialty rental and hospitality services company company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Target has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.74, compared with 19.15 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


