Bear of the Day: The Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL - Free Report) is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company's products are sold through department stores, mass retailers, company-owned retail stores, hair salons, and travel-related establishments.

Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, landing the stock into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the stock currently resides in the Zacks – Cosmetics industry, which is currently ranked in the bottom 24% (191 out of 251) of all Zacks Industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

Current Standing

Estee Lauder shares have faced adverse price action throughout 2023, down more than 43% year-to-date and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. As shown below, shares have regularly faced selling pressure following quarterly releases.

Regarding the latest release, the company exceeded consensus expectations handily but delivered weak results compared to the year-ago period; revenue saw 1.4% growth year-over-year, whereas adjusted EPS decreased 80% compared to the same period last year.  

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.

The company’s shareholder-friendly nature is worth highlighting, with EL sporting an 11% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. Shares presently yield a solid 1.9% annually paired with a payout ratio sitting at 77% of the company’s earnings.

The company enters its FY24 with a continued focus on accelerating balanced and profitable growth across regions, brands, product categories, and channels.

Bottom Line

Negative earnings estimate revisions from analysts paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.


