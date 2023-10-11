We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bear of the Day: The Estee Lauder Companies (EL)
The Estee Lauder Companies (EL - Free Report) is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company's products are sold through department stores, mass retailers, company-owned retail stores, hair salons, and travel-related establishments.
Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, landing the stock into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition, the stock currently resides in the Zacks – Cosmetics industry, which is currently ranked in the bottom 24% (191 out of 251) of all Zacks Industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.
Current Standing
Estee Lauder shares have faced adverse price action throughout 2023, down more than 43% year-to-date and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. As shown below, shares have regularly faced selling pressure following quarterly releases.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Regarding the latest release, the company exceeded consensus expectations handily but delivered weak results compared to the year-ago period; revenue saw 1.4% growth year-over-year, whereas adjusted EPS decreased 80% compared to the same period last year.
Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s shareholder-friendly nature is worth highlighting, with EL sporting an 11% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. Shares presently yield a solid 1.9% annually paired with a payout ratio sitting at 77% of the company’s earnings.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company enters its FY24 with a continued focus on accelerating balanced and profitable growth across regions, brands, product categories, and channels.
Bottom Line
Negative earnings estimate revisions from analysts paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.
The Estee Lauder Companies (EL - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.
For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.