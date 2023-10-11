Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF - Free Report) : This company that engages in refining and supplying petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

PBF has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.01, compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This omni-channel specialty retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Williams-Sonoma has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.46, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE - Free Report) : This payments platform with for merchants and consumers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Paysafe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.63, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


