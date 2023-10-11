Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) : This company which provides cybersecurity solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

Palo Alto has a PEG ratio of 1.70 compared with 8.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Quote

 

 

 

BAE Systems plc (BAESY - Free Report) : This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus

Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus

Bae Systems PLC price-consensus-chart | Bae Systems PLC Quote

BAE has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Bae Systems PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Bae Systems PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Bae Systems PLC peg-ratio-ttm | Bae Systems PLC Quote

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) : This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston Price and Consensus

Lamb Weston Price and Consensus

Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lamb Weston PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lamb Weston PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lamb Weston peg-ratio-ttm | Lamb Weston Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) - free report >>

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) - free report >>

Lamb Weston (LW) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples