Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 11th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) : This company which provides cybersecurity solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Palo Alto has a PEG ratio of 1.70 compared with 8.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
BAE Systems plc (BAESY - Free Report) : This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
BAE has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) : This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
