Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17:
SP Plus Corporation (SP - Free Report) : This mobility solutions company working in the commercial and aviation segments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
SP Plus’ shares gained 25.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
McKesson Corporation (MCK - Free Report) : This company which provides healthcare services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
McKesson’s shares gained 11% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) : This technology and engineering company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Emerson Electric’s shares gained 5.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
