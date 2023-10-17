Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17:

SP Plus Corporation (SP - Free Report) : This mobility solutions company working in the commercial and aviation segments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

SP Plus’ shares gained 25.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

McKesson Corporation (MCK - Free Report) : This company which provides healthcare services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.    

McKesson’s shares gained 11% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) : This technology and engineering company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Emerson Electric’s shares gained 5.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

