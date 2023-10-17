Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17:

Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This home and building products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Griffon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Griffon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Griffon Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 5.1%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This company which provides banking and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

HSBC Holdings plc Price and Consensus

HSBC Holdings plc Price and Consensus

HSBC Holdings plc price-consensus-chart | HSBC Holdings plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

HSBC Holdings plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

HSBC Holdings plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

HSBC Holdings plc dividend-yield-ttm | HSBC Holdings plc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) - free report >>

Griffon Corporation (GFF) - free report >>

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) - free report >>

Published in

finance