Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17:
Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This home and building products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus
Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Griffon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Griffon Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 5.1%.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This company which provides banking and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
HSBC Holdings plc Price and Consensus
HSBC Holdings plc price-consensus-chart | HSBC Holdings plc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.
HSBC Holdings plc Dividend Yield (TTM)
HSBC Holdings plc dividend-yield-ttm | HSBC Holdings plc Quote
