Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18:

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

MFA Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

MFA Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

MFA Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MFA Financial, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.2%, compared with the industry average of 12.7%.

MFA Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

MFA Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

MFA Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | MFA Financial, Inc. Quote

APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

APA Corporation Price and Consensus

APA Corporation Price and Consensus

APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

APA Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

APA Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

APA Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | APA Corporation Quote

The New York Times Company (NYT - Free Report) : This media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

The New York Times Company Price and Consensus

The New York Times Company Price and Consensus

The New York Times Company price-consensus-chart | The New York Times Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

The New York Times Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

The New York Times Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

The New York Times Company dividend-yield-ttm | The New York Times Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


APA Corporation (APA) - free report >>

The New York Times Company (NYT) - free report >>

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy