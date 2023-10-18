See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18:
MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 15.2%, compared with the industry average of 12.7%.
APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
The New York Times Company (NYT - Free Report) : This media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.
