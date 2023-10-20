Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR - Free Report) : This health insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Oscar Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Oscar Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Oscar Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oscar Health, Inc. Quote

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoGen, Inc. Price and Consensus

ImmunoGen, Inc. Price and Consensus

ImmunoGen, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ImmunoGen, Inc. Quote

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This company which provides a digital and mobile-first commerce platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 117.4% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Affirm Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA - Free Report) : This company which provides an auction platform for wholesale vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Auctions Inc. Price and Consensus

ACV Auctions Inc. Price and Consensus

ACV Auctions Inc. price-consensus-chart | ACV Auctions Inc. Quote

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO - Free Report) : This electric vehicle manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. Price and Consensus

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. Price and Consensus

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. price-consensus-chart | ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.  

 


 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) - free report >>

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) - free report >>

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) - free report >>

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) - free report >>

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks business-services medical