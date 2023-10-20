We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR - Free Report) : This health insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM - Free Report) : This company which provides a digital and mobile-first commerce platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 117.4% over the last 60 days.
ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA - Free Report) : This company which provides an auction platform for wholesale vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO - Free Report) : This electric vehicle manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.