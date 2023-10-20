Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20:

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus

Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus

Office Properties Income Trust price-consensus-chart | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

Office Properties Income Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.14, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Office Properties Income Trust PE Ratio (TTM)

Office Properties Income Trust PE Ratio (TTM)

Office Properties Income Trust pe-ratio-ttm | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

Paysafe Limited (PSFE - Free Report) : This payment solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Paysafe Limited Price and Consensus

Paysafe Limited Price and Consensus

Paysafe Limited price-consensus-chart | Paysafe Limited Quote

Paysafe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.57 compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Paysafe Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Paysafe Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Paysafe Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Paysafe Limited Quote

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan carries a Zacks Rank #1, witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

Mercantile Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.33 compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Mercantile Bank Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) - free report >>

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) - free report >>

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) - free report >>

Published in

finance