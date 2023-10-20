See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20:
Office Properties Income Trust (OPI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Office Properties Income Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.14, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Paysafe Limited (PSFE - Free Report) : This payment solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Paysafe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.57 compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan carries a Zacks Rank #1, witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Mercantile Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.33 compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
