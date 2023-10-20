See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20:
MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) : This midstream energy infrastructure operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
MPLX LP’s shares gained 7.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Lennox International Inc. (LII - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Lennox International’s shares gained 8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET - Free Report) : This petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Vermilion’s shares gained 17.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
