Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:

Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX - Free Report) : This provider of engineered lifting solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

Manitex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.72, compared with 20.10 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of B.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This marine transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Teekay has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.45, compared with 18.30 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This manufacturer of railroad freight car equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.96, compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


